There are 79 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no more deaths.

43 of the cases are in Dublin, nine are in Kildare, and the others are spread across 11 other counties.

It brings the total number of cases to 27,755, while the death toll remains at 1,776.

Of the cases notified today:

-39 are men / 40 are women

-73% are under 45 years of age

-30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-21 cases have been identified as community transmission

-43 in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, -Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives.

“The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.”

Acknowledging the efforts the three counties in the midlands have put in to reduce the spread of the virus, the Acting CMO said:

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice.

“I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a facecovering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.