By Dean Egan.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 783 additional cases related to COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 73 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 20 are in ICU.

That amounts to 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have been mindful of the disproportionate impact the necessary public health measures have had on certain people in our society. Unfortunately, this remains the case and we are continuing to see our young people suffer a great burden as they wait for their vaccinations.

“As we continue to re-open society and enjoy being able to meet loved ones again, it is important to remember that not all social situations are the same. There are certain instances, that are riskier than others. As we have said throughout this pandemic, COVID-19 spreads much easier indoors and when public health measures are not prevalent and as such, it is important to exercise caution in all environments as we continue to safely meet others.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The latest data is showing clear increases in incidence of disease right across the country. There is no question that the delta variant is having a considerable impact of transmission of COVID-19.

“Delta also appears to be presenting with a different variety of symptoms than we have seen with other variants, including headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose. If you have any symptoms of a cold or flu it is vital that you isolate immediately and arrange a test.”