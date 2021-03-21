By Cillian Doyle.

The number of people infected with coronavirus is on the rise.

A further 769 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and 2 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Waterford has 32 new cases of the virus – the highest in the region.

It’s followed by 30 in Tipperary and 20 in Wexford.

Kilkenny has 6 new cases while Carlow has 5.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate has also gone up to 155.3 per 100 thousand people.

Meanwhile,

Almost 10% of the population have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show, as of last Thursday, 479,000 people have received one, an increase of just over 10,000 on the previous day.

175,000 second doses have also been administered, bringing the overall total to more than 654,000.

It includes 504,000 Pfizer, 129,000 AstraZeneca and 20,000 Moderna.