76 women and 100 children received support from a Dublin based domestic abuse service in just one day.

Aoibhneas is the largest refuge in Dublin and it carried out a census of its work to mark its 30th anniversary.

It found that nine women attended its refuge, 55 used the outreach service, and 12 called the helpline, in just 24 hours.

At the same time, 19 children attended the refuge, 80 were supported by the outreach service, and one child called the helpline.

The service also received three crisis referrals from women seeking refuge, but manager Emma Reidy said they weren’t able to take them all in.

She said: “We were unfortunately unable to accommodate two of those crisis calls – we were in a position to offer one family.

“We also saw the admission of six children reunited with their mam and I think that’s an important piece to consider that some of our situations can be so high risk that it’s a plan in itself to get mam reunited with her children.”

