A further 744 new cases of the virus has been confirmed in the Republic with 4 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Wexford has 40, the highest in the region.

Tipperary has 18 new infections of the virus, both Waterford and Kilkenny has 17 while Carlow has less than 5 new cases.

There has been a total of 2,204 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today 324 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU. 50 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations in the last two weeks from less than 190 to 324 today. This indicates a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally and is a significant reminder of the severity of this diseases”

“Stay home, do not visit friends or family unless you are providing essential care and do not have visitors to your home. Follow the public health advice.”