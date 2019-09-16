A woman believed to be the world’s oldest mother is in intensive care along with her husband just days after she gave birth to twins.

The mother is believed to have been moved to intensive care due to stress endured during the final three hours of giving birth.

Her 78-year-old husband, meanwhile, was rushed to a nursing home after suffering cardiac arrest the following day.

74-year-old Erramatti Mangayamma gave birth to two healthy girls just eleven days ago, leading her husband to proclaim that the couple “were the happiest on Earth”.

At the time of giving birth, there were no known health complications.

Doctors caring for the couple have yet to release any further details, but the mother’s niece has informed local media that the couple is in a stable condition.