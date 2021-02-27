By Cillian Doyle.

738 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 13 more patients are confirmed dead.

Ten of those passed away this month — the eldest victim was aged 92 and the youngest 55.

It brings the death toll in the Republic to 4,313.

In the South East,

Wexford has recorded the highest case figure in the region with 22 new cases of the virus.

Both Tipperary and Carlow have 12 new infections each while Waterford has confirmed 10.

Kilkenny is the only county in the South East to record less than 5 new cases today.

550 infected patients are being treated in hospital today, with 135 of them receiving intensive care.