By Dean Egan.

73 knives were seized by Gardaí in Waterford last year.

2,243 were recovered nationwide in 2020, which is 5% more than the previous year.

A total of 998 knives were seized in Dublin, which is almost half of the country’s total.

Dublin Central TD, Gary Gannon, says urgent action is needed to tackle the problem:

“I think we need to have a zero-tolerance approach to knives and knife-crime.”

“That will require more Gardaí on our streets, it does require understanding the nature of gang-related behaviour.”

“These crimes seem like they’re inevitable and will be ever-present with us, but I don’t think they should be.”