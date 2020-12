A further 727 new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Republic and no new deaths.

Kilkenny has the highest increase of new cases in the South East with 51 followed by 48 in Wexford

Waterford has 16 new infections, Carlow has 5 while Tipperary has less than 5 new cases.

As of 2pm today 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.