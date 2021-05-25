By Dean Egan.

7 in 10 people are planning a holiday either at home or abroad this year.

Almost two thirds are looking at staycations while 1 in 5 are planning a trip overseas, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

It comes as a detailed road map for easing restrictions in the travel, hospitality and events sectors is set to be announced by government on Friday.

Grainne Griffin from the C-C-P-C says consumers need to be careful if booking a getaway this year:

“While there’s every reason to be optimistic about the planned re-opening of Irish society over the coming months, the reality is that when it comes to holidays there is going to be a level of Covid-19 uncertainty for sometime.”

“It’s essential that consumers know their rights, and know the cancellation policy, before they make any kind of payment.”