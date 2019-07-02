69% of businesses don't provide innovation training, report says

Ireland’s agency for workforce-learning says companies need to be more proactive in training staff in innovation.

A report from Skillsnet Ireland shows that 69% of businesses surveyed did not provide innovation training, while 8%t did not know.

They are encouraging businesses to future-proof themselves by getting training in creative and project-management skills.

“What the research found and recommends is that companies develop an innovation strategy and is saying that it is crucial for all organisations so that they build a culture of innovation,” said Tracy Donnery, executive director of Skillnet Ireland.

“All organisations need good ideas but they also need to be able to implement ideas and that is why innovation training is so important.”

Small and medium sized Irish companies are being encouraged to invest in ‘soift’ skills such as creativity and project management.

“Companies need to be innovative to stay ahead of the curve,” said Ms Donnery.

“Whether that’s through introducing new products, diversifying into new markets or introducing new technologies to the business.

“Effectively, all companies in Ireland need to be innovative and have the capacity to innovate on a regular basis.”