69 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the republic this evening.

29 are male and forty of them are female, with 48 of them associated with the east of the country.

It’s a new record increase for the fourth day in a row, bringing the total south of the border to 292.

Meanwhile the HSE is to meet with private hospital operators this week in the hope of using private beds to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Simon Harris says they’ll need as much facilities as they can get.

He said: “The private hospital sector has been engaging really well with the HSE.

“I’m very confident that very shortly the HSE and our private hospitals will be able to come to an agreement in relation to this.

To be frank we’re going to need as much capacity they can possibly give us and more.”

Meanwhile a Cabinet meeting is expected to take place on Thursday.

Legislation which would allow people with the Coronavirus to be detained if they refuse to self-isolate and have received a medical recommendation, is expected to be signed off there.