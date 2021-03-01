By Cillian Doyle.

There has been a further 687 new Covid-19 cases and 1 additional death.

In the South East,

Tipperary has the highest case figure in the region with 26 new cases.

Carlow has 9, Wexford has 5 while both Kilkenny and Waterford have less than 5 new cases each.

540 patients are in hospital with the disease and 120 are in intensive care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, says in the last 24 hours, there has been no new admissions to ICU – the first time since St. Stephen’s Day.