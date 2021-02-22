By Cillian Doyle.

A further 686 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland with 1 additional death.

In the South East,

Waterford has the highest case figure in the region with 15 new cases.

Tipperary has 12, Wexford has 11, Kilkenny has 10 while Carlow has 8 news infections of the virus.

726 people with the virus are in Irish hospitals, of which 156 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile,

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 214,384 people having received their first dose and 126,320 people have received their second dose.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,00 population in Ireland is now 240.