64 people have drowned in Ireland so far this year.

That is down from 69 at the same point in 2018 which had the fewest drownings in Ireland in 80 years.

Last year, a total of 103 people drowned with an additional 11 Irish citizens drowning abroad.

At its annual awards ceremony in Dublin today, Irish Water Safety will honour rescuers who saved 17 lives.

One of the people rescued was John Morgan, from Co Leitrim.

He nearly died while marathon training with three friends beside the Blueway Waterway in Drumshanbo, where he lives.

“I collapsed and fell down an embankment into the waterway and the guys were just within earshot and managed to hear the splash,” said Mr Morgan.

“So they came back and got into the water and retrieved me and they couldn’t couldn’t get a pulse so they performed CPR on me.

“It turned out alright but it could have been so much worse.”