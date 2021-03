By Cillian Doyle.

A further 624 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland and 2 additional deaths.

Three-quarters of those infected are under the age of 45.

In the South East,

Wexford has 16 new cases of the virus – the highest case figure in the region.

Tipperary has 12 new infections, Waterford has 9 while both Carlow and Kilkenny has less than 5 new cases each.

304 covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 64 are in ICU.