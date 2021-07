By Cillian Doyle.

A further 600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

64 patients are in hospital with the virus of which 16 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says there is a “worrying increase” in cases, particularly in the 16 to 29 age group.

Tomorrow marks 500 days since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Ireland.