A 6-year-old boy has been left devastated following the theft of his wheelchair overnight.

Kyle Fitzgerald,who has cerebral palsy, was due to go play specially-adapted GAA this morning, so his parents loaded up the family car with his equipment before going to bed last night.

However, at ten to three this morning, 3 people broke into the family home in Ashbourne, and stole the white Ford Kuga.

It’s registration plate is 182-MH-958, it has silver alloy wheels, blacked out window and blue wheelchair stickers at the back and front.

“They were looking for the keys of the car which were thankfully downstairs to they didn’t come upstairs to us, so we’re very thankful for that” said Kyle’s Dad, Rory.

“They walked around downstairs, Kyle has a lot of special equipment so that’s all they would have seen. When they took the car they found out very quickly that they found some sort of wheelchair.

“Please, if they could just leave it in a public place. Kyle’s independence, it’s gone, he’s completely housebound without this chair.”