The Government has announced an escalation of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The entire country will move to Level 5 from midnight on Wednesday, for 6 weeks.

Taoiseach Michael Martin addressed the nation live tonight and made the announcement following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“2020 has been a hard year, and it’s not over yet”


He addressed the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, as the situation continues to deteriorate across the country.

“Many people have done what we’ve asked, many have not.”

All non-essential retail must close.

Weddings can still have 25 people present, and elite sport can continue.

Here’s some of the changes announced tonight:

  • Schools and Childcare services will remain open.
  • A support bubble will allow people living alone, parenting alone, or at risk of isolation, mix with one other household.
  • Visits for compassionate grounds will be permitted.
  • Takeaway service only for pubs, bars and restaurants.
  • Stay at home, with exercise within 5km from home.
  • Essential workers only can go to work; construction workers are essential.
  • If you can work from home, you must.

 

 

 

