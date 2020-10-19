The Government has announced an escalation of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The entire country will move to Level 5 from midnight on Wednesday, for 6 weeks.

Taoiseach Michael Martin addressed the nation live tonight and made the announcement following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“2020 has been a hard year, and it’s not over yet”

He addressed the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, as the situation continues to deteriorate across the country.

“Many people have done what we’ve asked, many have not.”

All non-essential retail must close.

Weddings can still have 25 people present, and elite sport can continue.

Here’s some of the changes announced tonight:

Schools and Childcare services will remain open.

A support bubble will allow people living alone, parenting alone, or at risk of isolation, mix with one other household.

Visits for compassionate grounds will be permitted.

Takeaway service only for pubs, bars and restaurants.

Stay at home, with exercise within 5km from home.

Essential workers only can go to work; construction workers are essential.

If you can work from home, you must.