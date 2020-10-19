The Government has announced an escalation of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.
The entire country will move to Level 5 from midnight on Wednesday, for 6 weeks.
Taoiseach Michael Martin addressed the nation live tonight and made the announcement following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
“2020 has been a hard year, and it’s not over yet”
He addressed the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, as the situation continues to deteriorate across the country.
“Many people have done what we’ve asked, many have not.”
All non-essential retail must close.
Weddings can still have 25 people present, and elite sport can continue.
Here’s some of the changes announced tonight:
- Schools and Childcare services will remain open.
- A support bubble will allow people living alone, parenting alone, or at risk of isolation, mix with one other household.
- Visits for compassionate grounds will be permitted.
- Takeaway service only for pubs, bars and restaurants.
- Stay at home, with exercise within 5km from home.
- Essential workers only can go to work; construction workers are essential.
- If you can work from home, you must.