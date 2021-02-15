By Cillian Doyle.

The locations for the South East’s six mass vaccination centres have been chosen.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, today confirmed locations for 37 centres across Ireland for the roll-out.

There are six centres in the South East with two in Tipperary, The Clonmel Park Hotel and the Abbey Park Hotel.

Vaccinations in Carlow will take place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, while Kilkenny’s major vaccination centre will be at Cillín Hill Conference Centre.

The WIT Arena will be the primary location in Waterford.

Inoculations in Wexford will take place in the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy.

37 nationwide centres have been confirmed by the HSE, with at least one in every county which will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner.

While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.

All of the centres vary in size and operating hours and have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking. The design and layout of the centres also incorporate learnings from the COVID-19 swabbing centres.

