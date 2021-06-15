By Cillian Doyle.

People in the South East can now bike around the Marble County.

Cycle Kilkenny Bike hire has launched six new hubs around the county, where people can hire a bike for the day to cycle around Kilkenny.

The pilot programme will have hubs in Callan, Castlecomer, Windgap, Thomastown, Instioge and Graiguenamanagh.

People over the age of 16 can avail of the service, which provides regular and electric bikes.

Speaking to Beat News Mary Deevey, Coordinator of Kilkenny Leader Partnership for Summer 2021 says the scheme will help the local economy:

“You have likes of Jerpoint Abbey and the Truffle Fairy Chocolate shop – it will bring back a bit money into the local areas – hopefully, people will spend a bit of money if their out”