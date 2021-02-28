By Cillian Doyle.

A further 612 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland with 6 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Both Kilkenny and Waterford have recorded less than 5 new cases of the virus while Tipperary has the highest case figure in the region with 15.

Carlow and Wexford have 6 new cases each.

554 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals.

There have been 19 admissions in the last 24 hours and 7 discharges.

The latest figures show 133 patients are currently being treated in ICU.