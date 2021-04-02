By Cillian Doyle.

There have been 8 additional Covid-19 deaths and 591 new confirmed cases.

In the South East,

Tipperary is the only county in the region to exceed five new cases, as they have recorded 11 new cases of the virus this afternoon.

The remaining four counties in the South East, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, have each recorded less than 5 new cases.

There are 264 patients with the virus in hospital and 62 in intensive care.

While the 14 day incidence stands at 166 per 100,000.