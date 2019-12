University Hospital Waterford had 59 instances in a month where ambulances were delayed for up to three hours.

The delays came from the build-up in the busy emergency departments meaning the ambulances couldn’t leave until the hospital for their next call.

While there is a 30 minute turnaround target set by the HSE, for the month of September alone 290 ambulances were delayed in 7 hospitals.

Cork University Hospital was the worst affected with 87 delays.