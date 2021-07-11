By Dean Egan.

Health officials have confirmed another 576 new cases of Covid-19 here.

58 people are in hospital, 16 of them are in ICU.

It comes as the HSE is planning to use antigen testing for outbreaks and potentially for close contacts, according to its chief executive Paul Reid.

