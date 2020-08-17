There have been 56 additional cases and no new Covid-19 related deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths and a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

-29 are men / 27 are women

-79% are under 45 years of age

-35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-12 cases have been identified as community transmission

-26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

-The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government.