The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.
There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 262 are men / 291 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***
Across the South East, Tipperary recorded 24 new cases, Wexford 11, Carlow ten and Kilkenny and Waterford recorded six new cases each.
As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 452,554 people have received their first dose
- 164,496 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.