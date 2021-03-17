The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***

Across the South East, Tipperary recorded 24 new cases, Wexford 11, Carlow ten and Kilkenny and Waterford recorded six new cases each.

As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

452,554 people have received their first dose

164,496 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.