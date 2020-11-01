The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East, Tipperary have recorded the highest number of new infections in the region with 23.

Kilkenny and Wexford have both registered 8 new cases meanwhile Carlow and Waterford have both less than 5.

Of the cases notified today;

275 are men / 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.