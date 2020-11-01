The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
In the South East, Tipperary have recorded the highest number of new infections in the region with 23.
Kilkenny and Wexford have both registered 8 new cases meanwhile Carlow and Waterford have both less than 5.
Of the cases notified today;
- 275 are men / 275 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.
As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.