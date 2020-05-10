There’s been a 55% reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU’s.

The latest HSE figures show 72 people with the illness in the units, down from a peak of 160 last month.

Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor said:

“We have 161 ICU beds still available as of last night, with 1,242 general hospital beds available in acute settings.

“That number [the number of general hospital beds available] has gone down significantly since last week where it was 1,680.

“We are seeing that the activity in our acute hospitals is increasing, and the use of our beds is going up.”