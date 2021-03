By Cillian Doyle.

543 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and 16 more patients have died.

The youngest person who died was 59 and the oldest was 96.

In the South East,

Wexford has 14 new cases – the highest case figure in the region.

Tipperary has 12 new cases, Waterford has 5 while both Carlow and Kilkenny have less than 5 new cases each.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate is 155.3 per 100,000 people and 340 people are in hospital with the virus.