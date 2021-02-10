The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 – 104 years.
There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 476 are men / 524 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**
Across the South East, Wexford recorded 27 new cases, Waterford 22, Tipperary 8, Carlow 7, and Kilkenny less than 5 new cases.
As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 153,654 people have received their first dose
- 86,833 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme