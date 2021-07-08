By Cillian Doyle.

534 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

Figures show 6 more people with the virus have died over the past week, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 5,006.

There’s a drop of two in the number of people in hospital with the virus since yesterday.

58 people are in Irish hospitals while the number of people in ICU remains the same at 17.

70% of the adult population have received at least one dose of a covid vaccine, while 2 million people are now fully vaccinated here.

