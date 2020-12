527 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

A further 5 deaths have been reported.

32 of the cases are in Wexford, the highest increase in the South East, it’s followed by 27 in Kilkenny.

Carlow has recorded 16 new infections, Waterford has 13, Tipperary has less than 5.

207 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 28 are in ICU.