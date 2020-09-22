There has been a fourfold increase in the numbers hospitalised with Covid-19 in the past month, while the numbers in ICU has more than doubled.

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid, says the figures showing 90 people now in hospital and 19 in ICU is a “very concerning trend”.

Another 188 cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, including 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal and 16 in Kildare.

According to a new Department of Health survey, 52 per cent of the population are in favour of more restrictions being introduced.

And Immunology Professor Kingston Mills, from Trinity College, says more counties are in danger of a lockdown like Dublin’s.