Update: restrictions now set to come into place at midnight tomorrow.

518 Covid-19 cases have been identified in Ireland today, with no further deaths.

The news comes from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on the day that Ireland is set to move to Level 3 Covid restrictions.

The restrictions will come into effect at midnight tomorrow for 3 weeks, ending Tuesday October 27th.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cabinet is meeting this evening to sign off on the new set of restrictions, which are expected to be in place from midnight.