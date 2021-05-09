By Cillian Doyle.

514 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and 2 additional deaths.

There has now been a total of 252,809 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland and 4,921 deaths since the pandemic began.

116 patients are in hospital with the virus, of which 31 are in ICU.

The 5-day moving average now stands at 432.

Meanwhile, 1,799,190 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationally as of May 7th.

1,305,178 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine while 494,012 people have received their second.