By Cillian Doyle.

A further 507 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified and 10 additional deaths.

Nine deaths occurred in March while the date of one death remains under investigation.

In the South East,

Tipperary has 18 new cases – the highest case figure in the region.

Wexford has 15, Waterford has 10, Carlow has 7 while Kilkenny has less than 5 new cases of the virus.

336 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate is 150.5 per 100,000.