50 staff of HomeSavers in the South East are out of work this morning.

Waterford City and County Council had originally sought an injunction against Homesavers last month amid claims that some of their premises were operating without appropriate planning permission in Dungarvan and Tramore.

Yesterday the outcome revealed both stores were to close at midnight last night.

The store at Kingsmeadow in the city however is allowed to remain open once it doesn’t sell convenience items.

Staff in Dungarvan have said they are “very sad and left in limbo” now just before Christmas.