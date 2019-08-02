50 new jobs have been announced for Kilkenny.

The professional servies firm for the Irish farming, Food and Agribusiness sector – ifac – officially opened a new 2 million euro shared services centre.

It’s located in Danvill Business Park in Kilkenny City.

The new centre will provide employment for up to 50 people and will support ifac clients.

Commenting on the recent jobs’ announcement and the new ifac client shared services centre, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“The creation of 200 new jobs across the country over the next three years is a milestone. This is good news for farming, for Kilkenny, and for Ireland. It equips ifac to handle the challenges in farming, food and agribusiness over the next 40 years. And it builds on the contribution ifac has made over the last 40 years advising in areas such as renewable energy, agri taxation and financial planning. “