A transport data company in Galway has announced 50 new jobs for the area.

CitySwift, which works with Artificial Intelligence, provides data-driven scheduling and planning technology for public transport companies.

The jobs will be delivered over the next two years, according to The Irish Times, with roles across its software, data science, and commercial divisions.

The company says 15 positions will be filled immediately after it secured €2 million euro in funding.

The company, founded in September 2016 by Brian O’Rourke and Alan Farrelly, has its headquarters in Galway, currently employing 30 people, 10 of whom joined the company in the last three months.

Mr O’Rourke said its platform had seen 600 per cent growth in usage during the Covid crisis from companies and passengers.

“Britain is still our main market but there are massive opportunities opening up globally for us. We’ve made good progress in pilot programmes we’re involved in across Europe and there are conversations happening that could see us starting up in the US shortly.

“We also hope to be going live with various operators in Ireland sometime in 2020, which is something we’re very excited about,” Mr O’Rourke said.