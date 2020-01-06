50 new hospital beds will be opened nationwide today, while 760 wait on trolleys.

Visiting restrictions have been put in place, at six separate hospitals around the country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu.

Hospitals in Waterford, South Tipperary, Limerick, and Cork have all put a visitor plan in place.

Elective surgeries have also been cancelled in some locations and the public are being urged to visit their GP if they have flu-like symptoms.

Health Minister Simon Harris is promising to open 199 new beds by the end of the month.