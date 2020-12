Five teenagers are being treated in Cork University Hospital for serious injuries following a crash last night.

It happened at around 9.25pm on the Bog road between Redbarn Cross and Youghal Road Junction in Co Cork.

Three males and two females in their teens were in the car.

Beat news understands some of the teenagers are from county Waterford.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene.

The road is closed pending a forensic investigation.