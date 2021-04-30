5 people have been arrested following the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.

According to Sky News, fours alleged LA gang members have been charged with a number of counts including attempted murder.

On 24th February, Ryan Fischer was shot during the theft of French bulldogs Asia, Koji and Gustav – Asia managed to escape and was found nearby.

The incident was captured on camera by a neighbour’s security system which showed two men jump out of a white Sedan and fire a single gunshot towards Mr Fischer.

The dogs were thought to have been taken for because of their high cash value and not due because of the success of their human.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 ‘no questions asked’ reward for the return of her pets and two days later they were taken to an LA police station.

At the time, the woman appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police said however she is now among the 4 others arrested as part of the case.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, LA police named the suspects as “documented gang members” James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley.

They are charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second degree robbery.

Jackson also faces one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Harold White and Jennifer McBride, are charged with one count each of accessory after the fact. White is charged with one count of possession of a firearm, and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property.

Lady Gaga has yet to comment on the arrests on her social media accounts.