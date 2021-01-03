A further 4,962 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland this evening with 7 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 140 followed by 130 in Tipperary.

Waterford have recorded 118 new infections, Kilkenny has 84 while Carlow has 53 new cases.

685 people are now in hospital with the virus, double what it was last week and 96 more have been admitted to hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay at home as far as possible to protect the public health service.

There are 1,260 cases recorded in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, and 238 in Meath.

The 7 day incidence is 331 per 100,000 of population.

The 5 day moving average is 2,691.