4,929 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening – along with 8 further deaths.

In the South East, Wexford has confirmed the highest number of new infections with a staggering 305 new cases.

There are 127 in Tipperary, 79 in Clarow, 68 in Waterford and 39 in Kilkenny.

The news comes as the Taoiseach says people should now be wearing masks outdoors.

It’s after large numbers of people were seen travelling to popular spots like the Dublin Mountains over the weekend.

Michael Martin says everyone should now be wearing a mask even when they’re outdoors.

“People hadn’t been wearing masks in public ordinarily until now, because they hadn’t been advised to generally, but I think that has changed.

“We did prior to Christmas say wear masks on crowded streets and I’m saying now people should wear masks out in public now more generally.

“I wouldn’t make that compulsory right now or make it a penal issue.

“I think we need to get broad endorsement and I think people will follow up on it.”

Ireland’s rate of covid infection over the last seven days is the highest in the world.

It’s 132 cases per 100,000 people every day, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

The Czech Republic is next on the list, reporting around 121 cases per capita each day.

Sweden, the US and the UK all feature in the top ten globally.