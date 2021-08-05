4,800 prospective third level students will receive Round Zero CAO offers right about now.

A total of 6,163 are being issued to the likes of graduate entry medicine applicants, mature applicants and those who deferred from previous years.

Offers will be available to view online from 10am, and applicants will have until 3pm on August 10th to reply.

“We would advise all applicants to log on to their CAO account early today to check whether or not they have received an offer.

“They have until 3pm on August 10th to accept their offer, so it’s very important that they check their offer today…” said Vice-President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, Roisin O’Donohoe “…because a failure to accept an offer may see that offer being cancelled.”

However, O’Donohoe has reminded Leaving Cert students that they have a little while to wait just yet.

“The Leaving Cert results are due to be released this year on the 3rd September, and then the round one offers from the CAO will be released on the 7th of September.

“And that’s when the main bulk of offers will be released.

“And then following on from that, round two offers will be released on the 20th September.”