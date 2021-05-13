By Cillian Doyle.

456 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded this evening and no new deaths.

In the South East,

Wexford has 8 new cases of the virus – the highest in the region.

It’s followed by 5 in Kilkenny while Carlow and Tipperary have less than 5 new cases each.

Waterford is the only county in the Republic to record no new cases of Covid today.

As of 8 o’clock this morning, there are 111 covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 36 are receiving intensive care.

The 14-day incidence rate is 129 per 100,000 people.