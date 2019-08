45,000 jobs were added to the economy in the first half of this year.

New CSO figures show 2.3m people are now employed in Ireland.

Transportation and Education saw the biggest increases in employment – with both sectors boosted by 13,000.

Over 130,000 people were unemployed in the second quarter of the year, down 9.4% on the same time last year.

Long-term unemployment (people over one year out of work) accounted for 31.2% of total unemployment.