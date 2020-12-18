A further 484 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed here, along with 3 more deaths.

45 of those cases are in Wexford, the highest increase in the South East.

There’s 11 new infections in both Waterford and Tipperary, while there’s less than 5 in both Carlow and Kilkenny.

NPHET has recommended the closure of restaurants and gastro-pubs before the new year.

From today, people can travel outside their own county and three different households can meet indoors.

These updated measures were due to stay in place until January 6th, but that looks set to change after Christmas.