The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

272 are men / 298 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

Across the South East, Waterford recorded 20 new cases, Tipperary 10, Wexford 6 and Carlow less than 5. Kilkenny recorded no new cases.

As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

219,899 people have received their first dose

130,423 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.